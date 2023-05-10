VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $134,324.78 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $134,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,823.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.94. The company had a trading volume of 427,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,430. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

