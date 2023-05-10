Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Down 11%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) fell 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 132,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 81,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

