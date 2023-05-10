Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Down 11%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) fell 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 132,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 81,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
