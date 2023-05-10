VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,242.37

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $32,242.37 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00352102 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,431.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

