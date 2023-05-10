Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 0.2%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.02. 39,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 84,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
