Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 0.2%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.02. 39,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 84,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

