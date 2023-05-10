Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.15. 2,173,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,167. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.48. The company has a market capitalization of $431.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

