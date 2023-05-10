Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $819.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

