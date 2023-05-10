Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.24

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.24 ($10.15) and traded as high as €9.86 ($10.83). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.82 ($10.79), with a volume of 2,315,782 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group set a €14.60 ($16.04) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.52 and its 200 day moving average is €9.25.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.