VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 256,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,678. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,543 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

