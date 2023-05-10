Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 94.2% in April

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IDE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 83,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,246. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

