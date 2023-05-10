W Nicholas Howley Sells 9,644 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $808.41 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $815.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $742.29 and a 200 day moving average of $683.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.