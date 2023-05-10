Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1,008.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.