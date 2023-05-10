Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 275.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 795.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 185,926 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 313.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 239,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 181,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 57.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,281,000 after acquiring an additional 178,943 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

