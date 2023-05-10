Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.