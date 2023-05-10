WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $105,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

NYSE LHX opened at $188.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.21 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

