WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $37,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

