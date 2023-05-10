WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 443 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in XPO were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of XPO by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of XPO by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

