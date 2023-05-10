WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
