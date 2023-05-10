Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Cut by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,991 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 3.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Watsco worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 115,614 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSO stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.19. 61,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,278. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.