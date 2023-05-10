WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

