Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 11,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.
Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.
About Wesfarmers
Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.
