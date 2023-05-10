Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 11,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.