Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Shares Down 3%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment in strategic and substantial retail, office and hotel operations. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels. The Investment Properties segment focuses on property leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.