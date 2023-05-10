White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

White Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of White Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 34,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,524. White Gold has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered White Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

