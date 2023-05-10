Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.