Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
