William Blair Comments on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NYSE MTW opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $544.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

