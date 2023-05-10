Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $14.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. 18,858,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.



