WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.51 million and approximately $0.63 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028790 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008795 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02835488 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

