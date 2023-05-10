W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $619.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 358,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 266,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

