W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
W&T Offshore Price Performance
W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $619.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Airbnb Stock, a Look Ahead and What The Post-Earnings Dip Means
- Darden Expects Ruth’s Chris Acquisition To Boost EPS
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.