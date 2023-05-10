Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.13

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.13 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 179.60 ($2.27). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.30), with a volume of 73,678 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £142.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9,100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.33.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and Digital Imaging segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3 and 6, and 2001+ head personality card.

