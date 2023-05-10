Xiaobin Wu Sells 7,000 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $245.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.88.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.