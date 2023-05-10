Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in April

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yokogawa Electric Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Yokogawa Electric has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

