Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in April

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Z Price Performance

Z stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 113,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. Z has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

Read More

