Zacks Research Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.3 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AN opened at $135.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at $762,899,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,892 shares of company stock valued at $44,387,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.