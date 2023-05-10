Zacks Research Weighs in on Perrigo Company plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,913,000 after acquiring an additional 690,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,519,000 after buying an additional 736,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.