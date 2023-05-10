Zambesigold Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $66.75 million and $161,546.20 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.