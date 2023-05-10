Zcash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.94 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $32.76 or 0.00119333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $534.93 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

