Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 4.9%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 62,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 588,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 3,332 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $68,039.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 499,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,763 shares of company stock valued at $199,360. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

