Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.21. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

About Zevra Therapeutics

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew R. Plooster acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at $77,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,444 shares of company stock worth $112,048. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

