Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Shares of ZVRA opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.21. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
