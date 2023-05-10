Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.408 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.54 EPS.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. 625,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,750. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

