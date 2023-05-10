Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0241

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $383.04 million and approximately $28.51 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,507,281,873 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

