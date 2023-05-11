1,218 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.67. 157,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

