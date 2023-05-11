1,659 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 261,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 179,161 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 51,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.96. 17,529,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,419,176. The company has a market cap of $706.32 billion, a PE ratio of 166.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.08 and a 200 day moving average of $205.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $292.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

