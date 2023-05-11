18,496 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.
Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.09. 11,459,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,492,621. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
