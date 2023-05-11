24,104 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 944,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

