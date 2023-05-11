3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.70 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

