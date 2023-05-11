6,272 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 116,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,346. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

