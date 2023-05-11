6,822 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

KXI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,399. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

