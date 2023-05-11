89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.
89bio Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $18.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
