9,157 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,001. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

