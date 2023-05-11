99,502 Shares in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUDAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,870,000.

Get Hudson Acquisition I alerts:

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUDAU traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.