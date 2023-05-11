Aavegotchi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aavegotchi (GHST) is a blockchain-based game launched in 2020 on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can collect and train ghost-like creatures called Aavegotchis. Each Aavegotchi has its own set of attributes and abilities, and can be trained and customized by the player to improve its performance in the game. The game is a combination of DeFi and NFTs, and GHST is the native cryptocurrency of the Aavegotchi platform used as a means of exchange and transaction within the game. The platform was created by a team of developers from Singapore-based Pixelcraft Studios, and aims to promote the use of blockchain technology and to encourage adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing a fun and innovative way for users to interact with the technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.